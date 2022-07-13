Wednesday, July 13

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Wyoming for a Fourth of July parade. According to K2News, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were visiting friends in Jackson and took in the parade there with their son Archie. The family is rarely seen at public events.

The American Solar Car Challenge will be stopping in Lander today. County10 reports the event is a race that features teams from colleges across the country. This year, the race follows the route of the Oregon Trail. Lander is their only overnight stop in Wyoming. The teams will display their cars and greet the public this afternoon and evening and tomorrow they will queue up for the next leg of the race. The event at the Lander Pioneer Museum is free and open to the public.

A Crook County teen and her dog recently earned their third High in Trial award at the North American Dog Agility Council dog trial in Red Lodge, Montana. According to the Sundance Times, Karen Ulmer and her Shetland sheepdog Keona have received two High in Trial awards already. These awards represent the total points earned during the three days of the event. The team also recently earned their 1000-point medal, representing 100 clean qualifying runs during council events.