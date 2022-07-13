© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, July 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM MDT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Wyoming for a Fourth of July parade. According to K2News, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were visiting friends in Jackson and took in the parade there with their son Archie. The family is rarely seen at public events.

The American Solar Car Challenge will be stopping in Lander today. County10 reports the event is a race that features teams from colleges across the country. This year, the race follows the route of the Oregon Trail. Lander is their only overnight stop in Wyoming. The teams will display their cars and greet the public this afternoon and evening and tomorrow they will queue up for the next leg of the race. The event at the Lander Pioneer Museum is free and open to the public.

A Crook County teen and her dog recently earned their third High in Trial award at the North American Dog Agility Council dog trial in Red Lodge, Montana. According to the Sundance Times, Karen Ulmer and her Shetland sheepdog Keona have received two High in Trial awards already. These awards represent the total points earned during the three days of the event. The team also recently earned their 1000-point medal, representing 100 clean qualifying runs during council events.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel