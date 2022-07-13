© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
It's Emmy season: Abbott Elementary shines while HBO and HBO Max dominate nominations

NPR
Published July 13, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT

It’s Emmy season and this year brings a slew of shows under consideration for the coveted award. Among them, newcomer “Abbot Elementary” shines, while HBO and HBO Max dominate this year’s nominations.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young takes a look at Tuesday’s Emmy nominations with Aisha Harris, co-host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

