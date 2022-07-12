© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, July 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 12, 2022 at 11:09 AM MDT

Morgan Kertz of Lyman has been awarded the Gold Award by Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming. According to the Bridger Valley Pioneer, the Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. To earn her award, Kertz created and participated in multiple projects to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention at her high school.

A world-renowned animal skeleton articulator is working at the Draper Natural History Museum in Cody. According to the Powell Tribune, Lee Post has been putting animal skeletons back together for over 40 years. His most recent project has been helping the museum construct a grizzly bear scratching his back on a tree, and a mountain lion, reaching for its prey.

Campbell County High School graduate Bobby Harris is being inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. The Gillette News Record reports Harris was the first-ever world champion team roper from the state of Wyoming. He also qualified for National Finals Rodeos for team roping 18 times and the National Finals Steer Roping eight times. He won titles at three National Finals Rodeos. Harris will be inducted in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
