Tuesday, July 12

Morgan Kertz of Lyman has been awarded the Gold Award by Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming. According to the Bridger Valley Pioneer, the Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn. To earn her award, Kertz created and participated in multiple projects to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention at her high school.

A world-renowned animal skeleton articulator is working at the Draper Natural History Museum in Cody. According to the Powell Tribune, Lee Post has been putting animal skeletons back together for over 40 years. His most recent project has been helping the museum construct a grizzly bear scratching his back on a tree, and a mountain lion, reaching for its prey.

Campbell County High School graduate Bobby Harris is being inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. The Gillette News Record reports Harris was the first-ever world champion team roper from the state of Wyoming. He also qualified for National Finals Rodeos for team roping 18 times and the National Finals Steer Roping eight times. He won titles at three National Finals Rodeos. Harris will be inducted in Colorado Springs on Saturday.