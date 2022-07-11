Monday, July 11

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society on July 10, 1890, President Benjamin Harrison signed the Statehood Bill which made Wyoming the 44th state admitted to the Union. Wyoming turns 132 this year.

Also according to the society, on that same day, Gertrude Huntington of the Platte Valley Lyre debuted as Wyoming's first woman editor. On July 12, 1960, the Wyoming delegation to the Democratic National Convention cast the final votes needed to win the presidential nomination for John F. Kennedy. On July 15, 1872, the cornerstone was laid for the first Territorial Penitentiary, located in Laramie. Exactly 22 years later in 1894, Butch Cassidy entered the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Laramie under a two-year sentence for receiving a stolen horse. He eventually served 18 months. And on July 16, 1938, Fort Laramie was declared a National Monument.

The Sundance Gazette reported on July 11, 1890, that a $700 gold nugget had been sent in from the Keystone Mine in Albany County.