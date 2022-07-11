© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, July 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society on July 10, 1890, President Benjamin Harrison signed the Statehood Bill which made Wyoming the 44th state admitted to the Union. Wyoming turns 132 this year.

Also according to the society, on that same day, Gertrude Huntington of the Platte Valley Lyre debuted as Wyoming's first woman editor. On July 12, 1960, the Wyoming delegation to the Democratic National Convention cast the final votes needed to win the presidential nomination for John F. Kennedy. On July 15, 1872, the cornerstone was laid for the first Territorial Penitentiary, located in Laramie. Exactly 22 years later in 1894, Butch Cassidy entered the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Laramie under a two-year sentence for receiving a stolen horse. He eventually served 18 months. And on July 16, 1938, Fort Laramie was declared a National Monument.

The Sundance Gazette reported on July 11, 1890, that a $700 gold nugget had been sent in from the Keystone Mine in Albany County.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
