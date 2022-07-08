© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, July 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM MDT

Laramie firefighter Brandon Russell has installed a metal sculpture at a training facility for firefighters near Laramie. According to the Laramie Boomerang, Russell worked with Laramie Public Art Coalition to create the sculpture, which will be out of public view. It's titled "The Vitruvian Firefighter." The 3D, 9-foot-tall steel sculpture is hollow and depicts a firefighter in protective gear in the same pose as Leonardo da Vinci's famous drawing "The Vitruvian Man," which depicts a man standing in a circle and a square with his arms and legs drawn in two positions.

The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board has created a new website to act as an engagement portal for community members. According to the Buckrail, EngageTetonCountyWy.com lets individuals to see what projects are currently happening in the community and how they can engage with them. Residents can learn more about the plan and leave comments or suggestions for their personal vision for tourism in the Tetons.

Longtime Campbell County Girl's Basketball coach Mitch Holst has been named the 2022 National Girls Basketball Coach of the Year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association. The award is based on lifetime achievements. The Gillette News Record reports this is the third time Holst has been nominated and the first time he's won.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
