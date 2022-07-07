© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, July 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM MDT

Sheridan student Emerson Fuhrman was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in technical drafting at the recent 2022 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta. According to the Sheridan Press, the Skill Point Certificate represents demonstrated workplace readiness in the student's occupational specialty. Students can add the certificate to a resume.

County10 reports that three Lander Middle School students finished in the top ten at the recent FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago. The conference brings together middle school and junior high school students from across the country. This is the first time three Lander students have placed in the top ten.

Three members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are riding the historic Oregon Trail from Nauvoo, Illinois to Salt Lake City, Utah. According to the PC Record Times, Joe and Marcy Blythe and their friend Brett Durrant are taking a covered wagon over the historic route many Mormans took when they were driven out of Nauvoo in 1846. They left on February 4 and hope to arrive on July 22. They will pass through several Wyoming towns this month.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel