Thursday, July 7

Sheridan student Emerson Fuhrman was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in technical drafting at the recent 2022 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta. According to the Sheridan Press, the Skill Point Certificate represents demonstrated workplace readiness in the student's occupational specialty. Students can add the certificate to a resume.

County10 reports that three Lander Middle School students finished in the top ten at the recent FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago. The conference brings together middle school and junior high school students from across the country. This is the first time three Lander students have placed in the top ten.

Three members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are riding the historic Oregon Trail from Nauvoo, Illinois to Salt Lake City, Utah. According to the PC Record Times, Joe and Marcy Blythe and their friend Brett Durrant are taking a covered wagon over the historic route many Mormans took when they were driven out of Nauvoo in 1846. They left on February 4 and hope to arrive on July 22. They will pass through several Wyoming towns this month.