Wednesday, July 6

The University of Wyoming's Wyoming Jazz Ensemble has been invited to give a main stage performance at the Umbria International Jazz Festival in Perugia, Italy. According to a press release, the festival is one of the largest and most prestigious in the world. The Wyoming Jazz Ensemble will also perform elsewhere in Italy and in France.

Dean Welch, who is the former post commander for the American Legion Post 2 in Casper, is leading an effort to create a new memorial to all Wyoming service members who have died in combat since Wyoming's statehood. It would be located in Casper. According to the Cheyenne Tribune Eagle, Welch has been working with the VFW and the American Legion on plans for the memorial for about a year. Several businesses have already made in-kind donations, but due to materials costs, they are also seeking individual donations for the project.

Several museums in Cheyenne are calling for local artists to create original artwork for the 2022 community Día de Los Muertos celebrations. According to a press release, artists of all mediums are encouraged to apply. However, the winning artist must create a work of art that will work well for print and digital advertising. Applications are due by July 29.