Tuesday, July 5

Ashley Schulz of Cheyenne's East High School has been awarded the Diamond Coach Award from the National Speech and Debate Association. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports coaches earn points through team participation, student achievement, public service and leadership work. They can earn more levels of the award but each requires more points and there must be five years between each level. This is Shultz's fourth Diamond award.

Painted cows are showing up around the towns of Reliance, Rock Springs, and Green River. According to the Rock Springs Rocket Miner, rodeo season used to kick off with a cattle drive through Rock Springs. The painted plywood cows became a cleaner and easier way to promote the rodeo about 15 years ago and they serve as a fundraiser for the local Boy Scouts troop. It started with around 60 cows and has expanded to around 180.

A new exhibition at the University of Wyoming Art Museum offers a glimpse into the community of the queer rodeo circuit. "Luke Gilford: Portraits of the Queer Frontier" presents photographs that document the diverse and ever-evolving queer rodeo community. The exhibition is on view through December 23.