Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, July 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 5, 2022 at 11:42 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on June 3, 1968, the Eastern Shoshone and Bannock tribes signed the second of two treaties with the U.S. government at Fort Bridger, one provision of which created the Wind River Reservation. Also on June 3, but in 1970, the society wrote the Casper Star-Tribune reported that the local school board had discontinued hair-length restrictions.

On the Fourth of July, 1830, fur trader William L. Sublette, on his way to Wind River, christened Independence Rock "having kept the 4th of July in due style." Also on July 4 in 1911, the first airplane flight in Wyoming took off in Gillette.

On July 5, 1934, 524 tons of grasshopper bait was distributed in Wheatland. Also on July 5, but in 1994, the Green River City Council adopted a resolution naming the community airport “The Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport.” It’s still the name.

On July 9, 1934, the first radio station in Sheridan began broadcasting.

And the Carbon County Journal reported on July 4, 1908, that flags produced after that day would have 46 stars because Oklahoma had become a state.

