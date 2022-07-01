Will the end of Roe lead to any boost in the social safety net for families?

So many issues have arisen after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. One of them centers on the long-standing need for adequate maternal health care and questions about strengthening the social safety net to support families. The Centers for Disease Control reports half the people seeking abortions live at or below the poverty level. And 60% of people seeking abortions are women of color.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with Gloria Purvis, an anti-abortion activist, a Catholic, and an anti-racist who also has been advocating for a stronger social safety net for parents.

