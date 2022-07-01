Friday, July 1

Last week, Western Wyoming Community College's aquatic center participated in The World's Largest Swimming Lesson. The Rock Springs Rocketminer reports the annual global event is meant to teach water safety to people of all ages. In total, 184 people from the community learned basic swimming skills and water safety measures.

A Douglas teenager has qualified for the Junior High School National Finals Rodeo in Georgia. The Douglas Budget reports this is the second time Dylan Thar has qualified, but this year, she's decided to forego the trip due to high gas prices and work that needs to be done on the ranch. She'll continue to compete in local rodeos and practice over the summer.

A Lander middle schooler won third place in the Junior Individual Documentary division at the virtual 2022 National History Day Contest. According to WyoToday Media, Lachlan Gebhart's project, "Wolves: Bloodthirsty Menaces or Stewards of the Land?" also received the Gerald and Jessie F. Chambers Junior Division Award at Wyoming History Day in April. Four other Wyoming students were also recognized at the National History Day contest.