Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, July 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 1, 2022 at 10:06 AM MDT

Last week, Western Wyoming Community College's aquatic center participated in The World's Largest Swimming Lesson. The Rock Springs Rocketminer reports the annual global event is meant to teach water safety to people of all ages. In total, 184 people from the community learned basic swimming skills and water safety measures.

A Douglas teenager has qualified for the Junior High School National Finals Rodeo in Georgia. The Douglas Budget reports this is the second time Dylan Thar has qualified, but this year, she's decided to forego the trip due to high gas prices and work that needs to be done on the ranch. She'll continue to compete in local rodeos and practice over the summer.

A Lander middle schooler won third place in the Junior Individual Documentary division at the virtual 2022 National History Day Contest. According to WyoToday Media, Lachlan Gebhart's project, "Wolves: Bloodthirsty Menaces or Stewards of the Land?" also received the Gerald and Jessie F. Chambers Junior Division Award at Wyoming History Day in April. Four other Wyoming students were also recognized at the National History Day contest.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
