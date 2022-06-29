Wednesday, June 29

Mandy Fabel of Lander was recently honored as the Rotarian of the Year in Rotary District 5440. According to County10, that district has nearly 3,000 members in clubs scattered across Wyoming, part of northern Colorado, and bits of Nebraska and Iowa. Fabel has been a member of the Rotary Club in Lander since 2015.

Sheridan artist Carrie L. Ballantyne will participate in her 23rd Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Sheridan Press reports Ballantyne is best known for her portraits that chronicle men and women of the contemporary West. The show will be on exhibit through Aug. 7.

Visit Casper's initiative "Film Casper" is asking residents and businesses to help with its efforts to attract film and television productions to Natrona County. According to Oil City News, residents and businesses are asked to consider submitting their properties as potential shooting locations to help create a database. People can also sign up for the chance to work as crew members or serve as vendors for film and television productions in the area. Film Casper has recently worked with Paramount and Disney as they explored shooting locations for future projects.