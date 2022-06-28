Tuesday, June 28

A Casper man has broken his own state record for longnose sucker. According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department press release, Bobo first broke the 1998 record in 2021. This year, his 10.5 inch long fish broke the 2021 record. It was 1.5 inches longer than his first record. Bobo said both fish were caught along the same stretch of the river, and both times he was actually fishing for trout using a worm. He's the first angler to break a Wyoming record this year.

There will be a bus rodeo in Casper today. The Gillette News Record reports teams from around the state will compete in the driving skills competition as part of the annual Wyoming Pupil Transportation Association's summer conference. It pits transportation departments from around Wyoming against each other for bragging rights. It's filled with obstacles based on real world challenges like a railroad stop. But there are also more difficult ones, like driving through cones. There's also a 50-question written exam, based on WYDOT's CDL handbook.

The official tourism organization for Platte County has launched "A Road Trip Adventure Through Wyoming's Platte County." According to the P.C. Record Times, the free program is a new mobile scavenger hunt that encourages people to visit different destinations across the county. It's on a website so that people don't have to worry about downloading anything to their phones.