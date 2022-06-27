Monday, June 27

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on June 26, 1989, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the Wyoming Supreme Court's earlier ruling that agriculture was the purpose of water rights reserved for the tribes in the 1868 Treaty of Fort Bridger. On June 28, 1921, Pinedale won the election for county seat of Sublette County by six votes. On July 1, 1919, state Prohibition went into effect in Wyoming. And on July 2, 1863, the Eastern Shoshone tribe signed the first of two treaties with the U.S. government at Fort Bridger, which in part protected the Union Pacific Railroad.

On June 29, 1908, the Semi-Weekly Boomerang out of Laramie reported that a stagecoach had been received in Cody that would be "preserved as a curiosity." It had been used between Cheyenne and Deadwood before the railroad was built and then traveled around the country and the world with Buffalo Bill Cody's Wild West Show. It was said its travels exceeded 100,000 miles.