Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, June 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 27, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on June 26, 1989, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the Wyoming Supreme Court's earlier ruling that agriculture was the purpose of water rights reserved for the tribes in the 1868 Treaty of Fort Bridger. On June 28, 1921, Pinedale won the election for county seat of Sublette County by six votes. On July 1, 1919, state Prohibition went into effect in Wyoming. And on July 2, 1863, the Eastern Shoshone tribe signed the first of two treaties with the U.S. government at Fort Bridger, which in part protected the Union Pacific Railroad.

On June 29, 1908, the Semi-Weekly Boomerang out of Laramie reported that a stagecoach had been received in Cody that would be "preserved as a curiosity." It had been used between Cheyenne and Deadwood before the railroad was built and then traveled around the country and the world with Buffalo Bill Cody's Wild West Show. It was said its travels exceeded 100,000 miles.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
