Friday, June 24

Jackson resident J.J. King is hiking 3,225 miles along the American Discovery Trail to raise money for Food Bank of Wyoming. He started in Delaware on April 28 and plans to walk to the far western edge of Wyoming. According to Oil City News, King is asking people to join him on his journey and along with enjoying his photos and stories, donate money to the food bank. He's asking for a minimum donation of one cent per mile.

Wyoming's State Archivist, Sara Davis, is the 2022 recipient of the Mark A. Greene Emerging Leader Award from the Society of American Archivists. According to WyoToday Media, the award celebrates and encourages early-career archivists who have completed archival work of broad merit, demonstrated significant promise of leadership, and performed commendable service to the archives profession.

And the Wyoming State Historical Society is seeking nominations of students and teachers who have done outstanding work in preserving and interpreting Wyoming history during the last year. According to Sweetwater Now, there are several categories of awards. The nomination deadline is June 30. More information can be found on the Wyoming State Historical Society Website.