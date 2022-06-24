© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, June 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM MDT

Jackson resident J.J. King is hiking 3,225 miles along the American Discovery Trail to raise money for Food Bank of Wyoming. He started in Delaware on April 28 and plans to walk to the far western edge of Wyoming. According to Oil City News, King is asking people to join him on his journey and along with enjoying his photos and stories, donate money to the food bank. He's asking for a minimum donation of one cent per mile.

Wyoming's State Archivist, Sara Davis, is the 2022 recipient of the Mark A. Greene Emerging Leader Award from the Society of American Archivists. According to WyoToday Media, the award celebrates and encourages early-career archivists who have completed archival work of broad merit, demonstrated significant promise of leadership, and performed commendable service to the archives profession.

And the Wyoming State Historical Society is seeking nominations of students and teachers who have done outstanding work in preserving and interpreting Wyoming history during the last year. According to Sweetwater Now, there are several categories of awards. The nomination deadline is June 30. More information can be found on the Wyoming State Historical Society Website.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel