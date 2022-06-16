Thursday, June 16

A Ten Sleep High School student's Google doodle entry has been selected as the state winner. According to Northern Wyoming News, as the state winner, Grace Gertsch and the other 53 state and territory winners will be featured on the Doodle for Google gallery. She also has a chance at a college scholarship. People can vote for Grace's entry on the Google Doodle website.

The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial will be making its way through Douglas and Glenrock this weekend on its way to its temporary display at Casper College. The Douglas Budget reports the veteran's memorial will be escorted by the American Infadels Veterans Motorcycle Club. The club is asking community members to come out in the towns to show their support and patriotism.

The United States Police Canine Association Region 14 Annual Certification took place in Cheyenne last week. According to Oil City News, two teams from the Wyoming Department of Corrections placed first and third in the narcotics detection competition. Sgt. Randall Speiser and K-9 Copper also won the "Top Dog" Kyle Hall Memorial Award for Outstanding Narcotic Detection Score. Sgt. Jory Shoopman and K-9 Zeke won the Kim "Joe" Clingan Outstanding K-9 Team Award.