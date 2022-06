Chapman University professor of dance Brynn Shiovitz joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss why Russian state television plays “Swan Lake” over and over when there’s a change underway in the Kremlin and how protestors against Russia’s war in Ukraine have also used the famous 19th-century ballet.

