Tuesday, June 14

A new sculpture in Gillette commemorates the eight University of Wyoming cross country runners who were killed by a drunk driver in 2001. The Gillette News Record reports the 6 foot bronze winged shoe sculpture was created by a local artist. A plaque will be installed that will list the victims' names and tell their story, and replicas of the sculpture will be given to their families.

Last month, Casper native Bailey Patterson became the first Wyoming actor to win the national Irene Ryan Scholarship through the annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. According to Oil City News, she beat thousands of competitors from hundreds of colleges and universities across the country. Patterson is currently pursuing her Master of Fine Arts degree at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. An award ceremony will be held at the Kennedy Center later this year.

A Star Valley High School graduate is headed to Mobile, Alabama to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. According to a press release, Whitnee Hale is one of 50 representatives competing for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America - formerly called the Junior Miss Program - for 2022.