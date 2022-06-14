© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, June 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 14, 2022 at 12:08 PM MDT

A new sculpture in Gillette commemorates the eight University of Wyoming cross country runners who were killed by a drunk driver in 2001. The Gillette News Record reports the 6 foot bronze winged shoe sculpture was created by a local artist. A plaque will be installed that will list the victims' names and tell their story, and replicas of the sculpture will be given to their families.

Last month, Casper native Bailey Patterson became the first Wyoming actor to win the national Irene Ryan Scholarship through the annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. According to Oil City News, she beat thousands of competitors from hundreds of colleges and universities across the country. Patterson is currently pursuing her Master of Fine Arts degree at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. An award ceremony will be held at the Kennedy Center later this year.

A Star Valley High School graduate is headed to Mobile, Alabama to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals. According to a press release, Whitnee Hale is one of 50 representatives competing for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America - formerly called the Junior Miss Program - for 2022.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
