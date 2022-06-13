© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Monday, June 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 13, 2022 at 12:19 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on June 16, 1905, bids opened for the construction of the Pathfinder Dam south of Casper. Almost exactly four years later, on June 14, 1909, the dam was completed at a cost of $2.2 million. On June 15, 1888, the first train arrived in Casper, and on June 18, 1907, the first train arrived in Centennial.

The Greybull Standard and Tribune reported on June 12, 1925, that Yellowstone National Park would open two days earlier than usual that year - on June 18, instead of June 20. The governors of Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Utah, and Colorado would all be there for the official opening ceremonies at the West Gate.

The Laramie Daily Boomerang on June 16, 1915, reported that the city was currently waiting to learn if it was to get a new glass plant. The engineers were to visit the city soon to check out the site. The newspaper reported that the only thing that would keep the plant from happening would be America going to war. It wrote Laramie had the best raw material in the world from which to manufacture glass.

