© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, June 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 10, 2022 at 9:39 AM MDT

A man who is walking the entire length of the Oregon Trail passed through Douglas recently. According to the Douglas Budget, Don Martin is a Navy veteran and avid outdoorsman who is passionate about reviving the legacy of the trail in the minds and hearts of Americans. He brings along a stuffed ox named Last Ox and his wagon named Ollie. You can join him in his mission or follow his progress on an interactive online map.

For several months, 14 Cody Middle School students worked every Friday morning in their enrichment class to create intricate, patriotic quilts. On Memorial Day, they presented their final projects to four local veterans to thank them for their sacrifice and service. The Cody Enterprise reports the students chose the patterns and material, then measured, cut and sewed the quilts together to prepare for the long-arm quilter. The quilts are part of the official Quilts of Valor national program, meaning they must be a specific size, have a label with required information and be awarded and recorded.

The 25th annual Central Wyoming Machinegun and Cannon Shoot will take place this weekend south of Casper. Oil City News reports the event will benefit Hunting with Heroes Wyoming and will give people a chance to learn about firearms history. It will include pieces from the 1800s to modern day.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel