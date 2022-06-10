Friday, June 10

A man who is walking the entire length of the Oregon Trail passed through Douglas recently. According to the Douglas Budget, Don Martin is a Navy veteran and avid outdoorsman who is passionate about reviving the legacy of the trail in the minds and hearts of Americans. He brings along a stuffed ox named Last Ox and his wagon named Ollie. You can join him in his mission or follow his progress on an interactive online map.

For several months, 14 Cody Middle School students worked every Friday morning in their enrichment class to create intricate, patriotic quilts. On Memorial Day, they presented their final projects to four local veterans to thank them for their sacrifice and service. The Cody Enterprise reports the students chose the patterns and material, then measured, cut and sewed the quilts together to prepare for the long-arm quilter. The quilts are part of the official Quilts of Valor national program, meaning they must be a specific size, have a label with required information and be awarded and recorded.

The 25th annual Central Wyoming Machinegun and Cannon Shoot will take place this weekend south of Casper. Oil City News reports the event will benefit Hunting with Heroes Wyoming and will give people a chance to learn about firearms history. It will include pieces from the 1800s to modern day.