Thursday, June 9

The Pony Express Re-ride is currently taking place and will be passing through Wyoming today through Sunday. K2 Radio reports the ride always starts and ends in either St. Joseph, Missouri, or Sacramento, California, and covers nearly 2,000 miles. This year, the 24/7 10-day ride will start in St. Joseph. There is an interactive map online to track where the 750 riders are.

The University of Wyoming rodeo team is heading to the College National Finals Rodeo starting this Sunday in Casper. According to a UW press release, it's been 61 years since the men's rodeo team won a collegiate national title. They won 9 of 10 regional rodeos this year and accumulated a school record number of points. The Cowgirls did not have any regional event champions but had a successful season. All four women who will compete have CNFR experience and all have won individual event regional titles.

Fourth-grade teacher Andrea Cooley has received the Wyoming Ag in the Classroom Educator of the Year Award. Northern Wyoming News reports that in addition to the garden and orchard that she has been actively growing with the students, Cooley also teaches a science course in the summer where students focus on Wyoming minerals, fossils and geology.