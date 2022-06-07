© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, June 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT

After a month of gathering data at Mount Everest, a group of Central Wyoming College students and their professor have recently returned. According to a CWC press release, Professor Jacki Klancher was joined by four Indigenous students and one non-Indigenous student as they hiked to Everest Base Camp in Nepal to provide scientific research support. They are also working with several partners to design portable climate sensors.

Late last week, Cowboy Wrestling Junior Job Greenwood earned the 67kg U23 Greco-Roman title becoming a world team member and qualifying for the 2022 U23 World Championships in Spain in October. According to a UW Athletics press release, this win makes Greenwood the first wrestler to make a U23 World Team while competing for the Wyoming Wrestling Regional Training Center.

The 1972 Laramie High School Band is celebrating its 50-year anniversary of winning two world championships in Austria and Holland this year. According to a press release, the Laramie Senior High School "Plainsmen Band" reunion will take place during Jubilee Days in Laramie. They are still searching for past band members. Members can reach out to Band President Greg Helm or visit 1972lhsband.org for more information.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
