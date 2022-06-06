Monday, June 6

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, the first Wyoming appointee was named to West Point on June 5, 1889. And on June 6, 1915, the British army started buying Wyoming horses.

A notice posted in the Crook County Monitor on June 7, 1912, reminded citizens that on and after the first of June, all cattle and horses running at large within the city limits after 7 p.m. "will be taken up and impounded by the Marshall." It is unclear, however, if they were able to run at large within city limits during the day.

On June 10, 1925, the Meteetsee News reported that the new bridge that carries the Cody-Yellowstone Highway across the Shoshone River was to be dedicated as the Hayden Arch Bridge. It was named for C. E. Hayden, an architect with the Wyoming State Highway Department, who designed the bridge and supervised its construction. Wyoming Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross was to give a bridge declaration address on June 21, since the project started under her husband's governorship.