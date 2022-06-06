Iditarod sled dog found safe after running away from a race in March

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Leon is a 3-year-old Iditarod sled dog who ran away from a race checkpoint in Alaska back in March. Searchers used helicopters and snowmobiles to try to find him. They even raised thousands of dollars for Operation Find Leon. No luck - until Leon turned up 150 miles from where he made his getaway. He's skinny but otherwise in good shape, and he's been reunited with his owner, although he just might owe some folks an apology. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.