Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, June 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 2, 2022 at 12:19 PM MDT

The Powell High School art class has just about finished their replica F-22 Raptor. According to the Powell Tribune, the artwork was started early this year and was a combination of needing to fill a large space and art teacher Jim Gilman's belief that the students were ready for the complex design of the plane. Robotics students also helped with coding for the functioning door motors.

Saratoga will soon be getting a new piece of public art that will serve as a memorial in honor of Staff Sgt. Tyler Pickett, a Saratoga veteran who was killed in Iraq. According to the Rawlins Times, artist Sierra Smith will design a metal sculpture. It will include pieces that belonged to the soldier that will be provided by his family, barbed wire, rusted iron rings and dated architectural metal pieces. Smith also would also like to cut out metal shapes of a rifle and helmet to represent Pickett's life as a soldier and a cowboy hat or other items reflective of the soldier's Wyoming lifestyle. It will be placed in the new "Never Forget Park" on Pic Pike Road in Saratoga next to Veterans Island Park. There will be a Grand Reveal Event on Sept. 3.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
