Photos: Britain celebrates Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Updated June 4, 2022 at 9:01 AM ET

Huge crowds converged on London for four days of public events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee.

At 96, the queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne — the most of any British royal, including her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

The royal family attended the National Service of Thanksgiving on June 3rd to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St. Paul's Cathedral.

Here are some scenes from the day.

/ Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images / Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images <strong>June 3:</strong> Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camille, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral.

/ Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images / Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images <strong>June 3:</strong> British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral.

/ Dan KitwoodGetty Images / Dan KitwoodGetty Images <strong>June 3:</strong> The Coat of Arms of HM Queen Elizabeth II hangs off the trumpet of a State Trumpeter at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

/ Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images / Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images <strong>June 3:</strong> Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral.

/ Dan Kitwood/POOL/AFP via Getty Images / Dan Kitwood/POOL/AFP via Getty Images <strong>June 3:</strong> Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L) and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrive to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign at Saint Paul's Cathedral in London.

/ Dan Kitwood/WPA Pool/Getty Images / Dan Kitwood/WPA Pool/Getty Images <strong>June 3:</strong> Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral.

/ Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>June 3:</strong> Charles, Prince of Wales arrives at St Paul's Cathedral to attend Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, United Kingdom.

Aaron Chown / AP / AP <strong>June 2:</strong> People pack the Mall as the British Royal family appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London.

Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>June 2:</strong> Fighter jets from Britain's Royal Air Force fly in formation to form the number 70 over a Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Color parade, as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>June 2:</strong> The 124 Gun Salute at Tower of London takes place as part of the Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Color.

Matt Dunham / AP / AP <strong>June 2:</strong> Members of the British Army's Household Division take part in the Trooping the Color parade in London.

Richard Pohle / AP / AP <strong>June 2:</strong> The red arrows fly over the crowd as they wait for the royal family to appear on a Buckingham Palace balcony.

WPA Pool / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>June 2:</strong> Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, in his role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, rides his horse along the Mall during the Royal Procession ahead of the Trooping the Color parade.

Jonathan Brady / POOL/AFP via Getty Images / POOL/AFP via Getty Images <strong>June 2:</strong> Britain's Prince Charles (left), Prince William (center) and Princess Anne (second from right) leave Buckingham Palace on their way to the queen's birthday parade.

Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>June 2:</strong> Spectators line the Mall as they wait for the Trooping the Color ceremony.

Jeff Mitchell / POOL/AFP via Getty Images / POOL/AFP via Getty Images <strong>June 2:</strong> The British Army's Household Division Foot Guards march during the queen's birthday parade.

Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images / In Pictures via Getty Images <strong>June 2:</strong> Unable to access the Mall and the Trooping of the Color ceremonial event that coincided with the queen's Platinum Jubilee, Londoners gather in Trafalgar Square.

/ PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images via Getty Images <strong>June 2:</strong> Here's a look at Prince Louis on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Paul Ellis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>June 2:</strong> Members of Band of the Household Cavalry take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade.

Jenny Matthews / In Pictures via Getty Images / In Pictures via Getty Images <strong>June 2:</strong> People celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at a street party in Colombia Road, Tower Hamlets, in London.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>June 2:</strong> A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II hangs in a shop window in Colchester, England.