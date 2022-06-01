Wednesday, June 1

The Casper Humane Society took in 13 dogs last week from an animal shelter in Texas. The dogs were scheduled to be euthanized due to overcrowding. According to Cowboy State Daily, the puppies are vaccinated and will likely be available for adoption soon. They were flown into Wyoming by another nonprofit group, Dog Is My Co-Pilot, which transports animals from overcrowded shelters to adoption centers in other areas.

Middle and high school students can take part in two backpacking expeditions in the Wind River Mountains this summer. According to the Buckrail, Central Wyoming College Lander and the Alpine Science Institute will host two week-long courses where students will learn things like leadership and outdoors skills, Leave No Trace practices, and basic first aid. Scholarships are available. More information can be found on the CWC Lander website.

The public is invited to visit the Vore Buffalo Jump historical site on Saturday. According to the Moorcroft Leader, the site's foundation will open the jump all day for tours and archaeologists will be there to answer questions. Visitors can also try out some of the activities that are regularly provided to students who visit the site during field trips.