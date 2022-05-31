© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, May 31

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM MDT

A Johnson County-based taxidermist was the recipient of the Carl Akeley award at the 2022 World Taxidermy Championships. According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Dave Long won several other awards as well. The Carl Akeley award is one of the most prestigious awards a taxidermist can receive.

Two Cheyenne women are reusing the packing material from home meal kit delivery boxes to create dog beds for local shelters. According to Cowboy State Daily, the mother-daughter team of Alice Pitcher and Deborah Dunham regularly sew dog beds for a shelter in Colorado and have added Cheyenne. After receiving the meal kits, they realized the insulating material would be the perfect cushion for inside these beds. They've received several donations of insulation and are looking for more. Those interested in donating materials can reach out to Deborah Dunham on Facebook.

University of Wyoming long jumper Kareem Mersal had a record-setting performance last week during the NCAA West Regionals. According to a UW Athletics press release, Mersal's third jump went 25 feet 10 inches, earning second place and qualifying him for the NCAA Outdoor Championships next week. Mersal beat his own UW record that he set earlier this year.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
