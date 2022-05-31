Tuesday, May 31

A Johnson County-based taxidermist was the recipient of the Carl Akeley award at the 2022 World Taxidermy Championships. According to the Buffalo Bulletin, Dave Long won several other awards as well. The Carl Akeley award is one of the most prestigious awards a taxidermist can receive.

Two Cheyenne women are reusing the packing material from home meal kit delivery boxes to create dog beds for local shelters. According to Cowboy State Daily, the mother-daughter team of Alice Pitcher and Deborah Dunham regularly sew dog beds for a shelter in Colorado and have added Cheyenne. After receiving the meal kits, they realized the insulating material would be the perfect cushion for inside these beds. They've received several donations of insulation and are looking for more. Those interested in donating materials can reach out to Deborah Dunham on Facebook.

University of Wyoming long jumper Kareem Mersal had a record-setting performance last week during the NCAA West Regionals. According to a UW Athletics press release, Mersal's third jump went 25 feet 10 inches, earning second place and qualifying him for the NCAA Outdoor Championships next week. Mersal beat his own UW record that he set earlier this year.