Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, May 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 30, 2022 at 3:49 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on June 4, 1937, 32 inches of snow fell at Dome Lake in Sheridan County. It was the heaviest June snowfall in the state.

The Cowley Progress in Bighorn County reported on May 29, 1920, that there would be no "daylight saving" in Cheyenne that year. "The businessmen of the town, a majority of whom recently agreed to observe daylight saving time in order that Cheyenne's clocks might be synchronized with those of Denver, Laramie, Casper, and other neighboring towns, have abandoned the plan…" This was after consulting government and railroad officials and after "receiving vigorous protests from housewives."

In the same edition of the paper, the Progress reported that a movement had been started in Laramie that stores would close early starting on June 1. The clocks would not be turned forward for daylight saving, but all stores would open at 7 a.m. and close at 3 p.m.

The paper also recommended getting your house wired for "the electric juice" - or, electricity - so you could avoid the rush to do so, which was sure to follow when it was permanently turned on on June 1.

