Police say waiting to breach Robb Elementary School classroom was the 'wrong decision'

Published May 27, 2022 at 12:25 PM MDT

On Friday, police called it a “wrong decision” to wait and not breach the classroom door of Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers.

The shooter was in the classroom for about an hour before a specially trained team from the Border Patrol charged in.

NPR’s Adrian Florido joins us from Uvalde.

