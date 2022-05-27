Friday, May 27

Seventh-grade student Phoebe Turner has received bronze in the national Daughters of the American Revolution's American History Essay Contest for her essay on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. She attends Mountain Academy at Teton Science Schools.

According to the Gillette News Record, high school senior Louis Navarro has earned perfect attendance since he started attending Wright in third grade. In the last 10 years, he didn't use any of his 10 excused days a semester allowed by the school district, even though they wouldn't have counted against him; came to his last official day of senior year, even though he'd completed all of his work and didn't have to come in; and even skipped senior skip day.

In early May, the Wyoming Pronghorns traveling hockey team won the Utah Mountain Cup championship. The Pinedale Roundup reports the Pronghorns include athletes between the ages of seven and ten from Pinedale, Jackson, Riverton and Rock Springs. Due to the distance between communities and lack of ice, the team had only practiced together three times before the tournament. They played against teams from Colorado, Nevada and Utah.