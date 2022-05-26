© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
On 2nd anniversary of George Floyd's death, Biden signs police reform order

NPR | By Tamara Keith
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:11 AM MDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

On the second anniversary of George Floyd's death, President Biden signed an executive order aimed at changing how law enforcement officers use force. NPR's Tamara Keith reports it does not go as far as the president himself would like.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Relatives of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were on hand at the White House for the signing ceremony. Floyd and Taylor, both Black, were killed by police in 2020. Their deaths helped set off a wave of activism and demands for change.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It's not about their death, but what we do in their memory that matters.

KEITH: Biden wanted to sign a law, but bipartisan negotiations collapsed last year, said Vice President Harris.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: Last fall, Senate Republicans rejected the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. They walked away from their moral obligation to address what caused millions of Americans to march in the streets.

KEITH: Without Congress, the White House began a lengthy process of drafting an executive order that could earn the support of both civil rights activists and police groups. All were represented at the signing ceremony. But because it's an executive order and not a law, its reforms apply to federal law enforcement and are voluntary with incentives for state and local police. Among other things, it revises use-of-force guidelines to discourage chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and it calls for the creation of a database of officers who have been fired for misconduct.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIDEN: By building trust, we can strengthen public safety, and we can more effectively fight crime in our communities. And we can do one more thing - we can show what's possible when we work together.

KEITH: At the end of his remarks, Biden pledged to keep fighting for legislation that would apply directly to state and local police. After signing the executive order, he handed the pen he used to George Floyd's daughter, Gianna, who lit up with it in her hand.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BIDEN: You're getting so big.

KEITH: Tamara Keith, NPR News, the White House. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
