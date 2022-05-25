Wondering how to help after the latest school shooting? Give blood

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In spite of all evidence, I'll say, good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

If you're wondering what you can do, some people in San Antonio have a suggestion - give blood. South Texas Blood & Tissue sent 25 units to Uvalde, Texas. And they planned a blood drive today. The organization says there is a historic need to build up blood supplies. Your donation may not be needed for yesterday's mass shooting, but it may be on hand for the next one. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.