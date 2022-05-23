© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, May 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 23, 2022 at 11:37 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on May 22, 1938, Laramie High School graduated its largest class of 122 seniors. On May 24, 1909, the U.S. Reclamation Service began selling lots in Powell, which was regarded by locals as the founding of the town. On May 27, 1944, Roy Rogers bought a horse from a Lusk man for $2,000. It was to be a stand in for his horse Trigger.

The Wheatland World reported on May 23, 1913, that “one of the best wild west performances ever pulled off in the west” was to be in town the following weekend. It wrote that “45 head of the hardest buckers to be found in this section of the state have been gathered for the show” and the best riders of the whole country would be there to participate in the events.

The Laramie Republican reported on May 26, 1920, that moose were gaining in numbers and according to the state game warden, there were at least 3,500 moose in the state. He also said he was certain an open season was going to be established for them soon and expected it would be discussed at the next legislative session.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel