Monday, May 23

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on May 22, 1938, Laramie High School graduated its largest class of 122 seniors. On May 24, 1909, the U.S. Reclamation Service began selling lots in Powell, which was regarded by locals as the founding of the town. On May 27, 1944, Roy Rogers bought a horse from a Lusk man for $2,000. It was to be a stand in for his horse Trigger.

The Wheatland World reported on May 23, 1913, that “one of the best wild west performances ever pulled off in the west” was to be in town the following weekend. It wrote that “45 head of the hardest buckers to be found in this section of the state have been gathered for the show” and the best riders of the whole country would be there to participate in the events.

The Laramie Republican reported on May 26, 1920, that moose were gaining in numbers and according to the state game warden, there were at least 3,500 moose in the state. He also said he was certain an open season was going to be established for them soon and expected it would be discussed at the next legislative session.