Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, May 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 20, 2022 at 1:55 PM MDT

Seven more Wyoming anglers have achieved the status of Ultimate Anglers, meaning they have caught 10 different species of trophy-sized fish in the state. According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department press release, only 20 anglers have achieved Ultimate Angler status since the program started in 2019. Catching one trophy-sized fish earns the title of Master Angler. And catching five different trophy-length species designates someone as a Trophy Angler.

Wheel of Fortune will be traveling across North America starting in September. According to Oil City News, the game show will make a stop in Cheyenne on October 28 at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets are on sale now.

Kindergarten through 6th grade students at Journey Elementary in Casper helped raise over $11,000 for three local organizations with the help of community partners. According to K2 News, students donated their "Hero Bucks," which they earn for doing classroom jobs and usually use to purchase fun items. It was then converted into real money and matched by community partners.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
