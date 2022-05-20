Friday, May 20

Seven more Wyoming anglers have achieved the status of Ultimate Anglers, meaning they have caught 10 different species of trophy-sized fish in the state. According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department press release, only 20 anglers have achieved Ultimate Angler status since the program started in 2019. Catching one trophy-sized fish earns the title of Master Angler. And catching five different trophy-length species designates someone as a Trophy Angler.

Wheel of Fortune will be traveling across North America starting in September. According to Oil City News, the game show will make a stop in Cheyenne on October 28 at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets are on sale now.

Kindergarten through 6th grade students at Journey Elementary in Casper helped raise over $11,000 for three local organizations with the help of community partners. According to K2 News, students donated their "Hero Bucks," which they earn for doing classroom jobs and usually use to purchase fun items. It was then converted into real money and matched by community partners.