© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, May 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 19, 2022 at 11:23 AM MDT

In Laramie, four new collaborative murals each depict a different aspect of the area's water cycle and how it's connected to the landscape. According to the Laramie Boomerang, over the past few years, a group of local artists, scientists and students used the traditional dotting technique of Australian Aboriginal culture to create the installations. Members of the public were also invited to place a dot on the murals. They incorporated several Aboriginal symbols as well.

The Washakie Medical Center radiology team in Worland ran a CT scan on a 150 million-year-old foot bone last week. According to Northern Wyoming News, the fully intact foot of a Sauropod was found by a family about two years ago through the Wyoming Dinosaur Center's Dig For A Day program. Jackson King, an intern at the center who is heading the research, said with the results of the scan, they can do comparative anatomy studies with public specimens. King said it's rare to find a complete foot, but they had found four or five other complete feet at the site. This is the most recent find and the most unique.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel