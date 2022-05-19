Thursday, May 19

In Laramie, four new collaborative murals each depict a different aspect of the area's water cycle and how it's connected to the landscape. According to the Laramie Boomerang, over the past few years, a group of local artists, scientists and students used the traditional dotting technique of Australian Aboriginal culture to create the installations. Members of the public were also invited to place a dot on the murals. They incorporated several Aboriginal symbols as well.

The Washakie Medical Center radiology team in Worland ran a CT scan on a 150 million-year-old foot bone last week. According to Northern Wyoming News, the fully intact foot of a Sauropod was found by a family about two years ago through the Wyoming Dinosaur Center's Dig For A Day program. Jackson King, an intern at the center who is heading the research, said with the results of the scan, they can do comparative anatomy studies with public specimens. King said it's rare to find a complete foot, but they had found four or five other complete feet at the site. This is the most recent find and the most unique.