What SCOTUS decision means for financing campaigns

NPR
Published May 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM MDT

We want to take a closer look at a Supreme Court decision this week that has implications for how political campaigns — and candidates — are funded.

The court’s conservative majority sided with Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in a case over how much and when candidates can pay back borrowed money from their campaigns. The decision continues the court’s trend of loosening campaign finance restrictions.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with New York University law professor Richard Pildes.

