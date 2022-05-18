© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Wednesday, May 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM MDT

A local artist has created a bronze sculpture for the Cody Heritage Museum to honor early pioneers. The Cody Enterprise reports sculptor Tanner Loren did extensive research to learn about the early pioneers in the area and all work was done locally, including casting the statue. The life-size sculpture features a man and a woman in 1800s clothes and is on display in the museum's Heritage Garden.

A high school car wash in Jackson helped raise over $2,000 to support the salary of a teacher in South Africa. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, the Interact Club met online with students from the school in Grahamstown, South Africa before organizing the fundraiser. They've also set up a website where people can learn more about the school and donate.

The American Legion in Lusk is providing a dropbox for people to put their retired American flags for proper disposal. According to the Lusk Herald, the legion conducts regular disposal ceremonies for unserviceable flags. Flags need to be properly disposed of when they are no longer a fitting emblem for display and are torn, faded or otherwise damaged.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
