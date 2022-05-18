Wednesday, May 18

A local artist has created a bronze sculpture for the Cody Heritage Museum to honor early pioneers. The Cody Enterprise reports sculptor Tanner Loren did extensive research to learn about the early pioneers in the area and all work was done locally, including casting the statue. The life-size sculpture features a man and a woman in 1800s clothes and is on display in the museum's Heritage Garden.

A high school car wash in Jackson helped raise over $2,000 to support the salary of a teacher in South Africa. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, the Interact Club met online with students from the school in Grahamstown, South Africa before organizing the fundraiser. They've also set up a website where people can learn more about the school and donate.

The American Legion in Lusk is providing a dropbox for people to put their retired American flags for proper disposal. According to the Lusk Herald, the legion conducts regular disposal ceremonies for unserviceable flags. Flags need to be properly disposed of when they are no longer a fitting emblem for display and are torn, faded or otherwise damaged.