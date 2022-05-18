Rapper J. Cole helps to inspire a superfan to finish college

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Rapper J. Cole is perhaps best known for his hit song "No Role Modelz."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "NO ROLE MODELZ")

J COLE: (Rapping) No role models, and I'm here right now.

FADEL: But recently, he got the chance to be one. Back in 2013, superfan Cierra Bosarge wrote Cole a letter asking him to come to her high school graduation. And he did. And he told her he would be at the college graduation, too, if she got into a four-year university. She walked last week. And in attendance was none other than Jermaine Cole. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.