Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, May 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM MDT

Community Hospital in Torrington planted a tree last week to honor their peers and patients affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Torrington Telegram, the hospital cared for over 700 COVID patients in the ER and many more in the clinic, all while facing an array of challenges from shortages to negative public sentiment to deaths of friends and family.

The Lovell Chronicle reports local craftsman Pat Steed and a band of volunteers undertook a project over the winter to completely restore the wagon that took students in the Kane-Ionia area to school in the 1920s. The primary restoration began in November of 2021 and wrapped up at the end of April. The wagon has been restored based on photographs. Nearly all of the metal was able to be reused, and original wood has been fit in where possible. It will now be on display at the Lovell-Kane Museum.

In Pine Bluffs, 45 corgis and five mutts raced in several heats recently during the fourth annual Corgi Derby Races, based on the Kentucky Derby. A corgi named Zephan won. The Pine Bluffs Post reports proceeds from the event benefit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
