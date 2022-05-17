Tuesday, May 17

Community Hospital in Torrington planted a tree last week to honor their peers and patients affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Torrington Telegram, the hospital cared for over 700 COVID patients in the ER and many more in the clinic, all while facing an array of challenges from shortages to negative public sentiment to deaths of friends and family.

The Lovell Chronicle reports local craftsman Pat Steed and a band of volunteers undertook a project over the winter to completely restore the wagon that took students in the Kane-Ionia area to school in the 1920s. The primary restoration began in November of 2021 and wrapped up at the end of April. The wagon has been restored based on photographs. Nearly all of the metal was able to be reused, and original wood has been fit in where possible. It will now be on display at the Lovell-Kane Museum.

In Pine Bluffs, 45 corgis and five mutts raced in several heats recently during the fourth annual Corgi Derby Races, based on the Kentucky Derby. A corgi named Zephan won. The Pine Bluffs Post reports proceeds from the event benefit the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.