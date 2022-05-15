FIFA and EA Sports end videogame partnership

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

To millions of soccer fans around the world, there's a sound that comes to mind when they hear the word FIFA.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANDREW ANTHONY: EA Sports. It's in the game.

RASCOE: Since 1993, FIFA, the world's governing body for soccer, and Electronic Arts, a U.S. video game company, have partnered in making the world's best-selling sports video game franchise. EA made the game. FIFA lent its name. In almost 30 years, they've sold more than 300 million copies and made more than $20 billion. The game is sold in more than 50 countries, with commentary available in almost 20 languages.

(SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE)

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: Here's the shot. And he made it perfectly through the goal.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #2: (Non-English language spoken). Goal.

RASCOE: Last week, FIFA and EA Sports announced their partnership would end this year after they failed to reach an agreement to extend their contract. But after the iconic duo releases their final collaboration later this year, two new games will take its place. Electronic Arts announced they will launch a new soccer video game franchise in 2023. And FIFA, the organization, says it also plans to release a game in the near future. May the best game win.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BUSY EARNIN'")

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BUSY EARNIN'")

JUNGLE: (Singing) Can't get enough.