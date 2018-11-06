© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

New Mix: Deerhunter, Andrew Bird, Tomberlin, Bokanté + Metropole Orkest, More

NPR | By Robin Hilton,
Bob BoilenBrie Martin
Published November 6, 2018 at 3:00 AM MST
Clockwise from upper left: Deerhunter, Tomberlin, Andrew Bird, Bokanté + Metropole Orkest
Courtesy of the artists
Clockwise from upper left: Deerhunter, Tomberlin, Andrew Bird, Bokanté + Metropole Orkest

As voters head to the polls today, we hear from artists whose music speaks to our current political and cultural moment. Deerhunter is back with "Death In Midsummer," a song that finds frontman Bradford Cox questioning the point of anything in an upside down world. Andrew Bird, meanwhile, croons a song of discontent that draws comparisons between 2018 America and the Spanish Civil War from the 1930s.

Also on the show: Singer Andy Shauf, known for his profound storytelling and intimate song craft, goes big with a newly formed band of childhood friends called Foxwarren; The international music ensemble Bokanté joins Metropole Orkest in making music "a voice for the voiceless;" The singer known as Tomberlin longs for a sense of security and belonging on her debut album At Weddings; The Boston-based band Alexander soundtracks the self-loathing and distorted thinking of mental illness; And Vancouver's Ian William Craig makes sounds that seem as though they were recorded in a strange, unknown dimension, using only a reel-to-reel tape machine and his voice.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR newsNPR Top Stories
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
Brie Martin
Related Content