© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

A July 4 Tradition: NPR Reads The Declaration Of Independence

NPR
Published July 4, 2018 at 2:59 AM MDT
Tourists look up to the Capitol Rotunda as they stand in front of John Trumbull's Declaration of Independence painting on March 10, 2014.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
Tourists look up to the Capitol Rotunda as they stand in front of John Trumbull's Declaration of Independence painting on March 10, 2014.

Editor's note on July 8, 2022: This story quotes the U.S. Declaration of Independence — a document that contains offensive language about Native Americans, including a racial slur.

Thirty years ago, Morning Edition launched what has become an Independence Day tradition: familiar NPR voices reading the Declaration of Independence.

Below is the draft of the Declaration of Independence adopted by the Continental Congress 242 years ago in Philadelphia. It is read by NPR staff members in the accompanying audio.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Steve Inskeep
1 of 32  — Steve Inskeep
Doby Photography / NPR
Rachel Martin
2 of 32  — Rachel Martin
Stephen Voss / NPR
David Greene
3 of 32  — David Greene
David Gilkey / NPR
Noel King
4 of 32  — Noel King
Sandy Honig / NPR
Don Gonyea
5 of 32  — Don Gonyea
Doby Photography / NPR
Deborah Amos
6 of 32  — Deborah Amos
/ Steve Barrett
Joe Palca
7 of 32  — Joe Palca
Doby Photography / NPR
Audie Cornish 2010
8 of 32  — Audie Cornish 2010
Doby Photography / NPR
Shankar Vedantam
9 of 32  — Shankar Vedantam
Gary Knight / VII
Lulu Garcia-Navarro 2017 square
10 of 32  — Lulu Garcia-Navarro 2017 square
Stephen Voss / NPR
Sylvia Poggioli
11 of 32  — Sylvia Poggioli
Kainaz Amaria / NPR
Langfitt
12 of 32  — Langfitt
/ Steve Barrett
Cheryl Corley
13 of 32  — Cheryl Corley
Steve Barrett / NPR
Nina Totenberg
14 of 32  — Nina Totenberg
Steve Barrett / NPR
Headshot of Scott Detrow, 2018
15 of 32  — Headshot of Scott Detrow, 2018
Stephen Voss / NPR
Tell Me More is an NPR news-talk program, hosted by award-winning journalist Michel Martin.
16 of 32  — Tell Me More is an NPR news-talk program, hosted by award-winning journalist Michel Martin.
/ Stephen Voss
Ayesha Rascoe at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2018. (photo by Allison Shelley)
17 of 32  — Ayesha Rascoe at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2018. (photo by Allison Shelley)
Allison Shelley / NPR
Ofeibea Quist-Arcton
18 of 32  — Ofeibea Quist-Arcton
/ Jacques Coughlin
Mary Louise Kelly 2010
19 of 32  — Mary Louise Kelly 2010
Doby Photography / NPR
Ailsa Chang
20 of 32  — Ailsa Chang
/ Mike Morgan/NPR
Linda Wertheimer
21 of 32  — Linda Wertheimer
/ Steve Barrett
Debbie Elliot 2010
22 of 32  — Debbie Elliot 2010
Christy Haynes / NPR
Anthony Kuhn
23 of 32  — Anthony Kuhn
Wang Zemin / Wang Zemin
Gene Demby 2013
24 of 32  — Gene Demby 2013
Kainaz Amaria / NPR
Ari Shapiro
25 of 32  — Ari Shapiro
Doby Photography / NPR
Eyder Peralta
26 of 32  — Eyder Peralta
Kainaz Amaria / NPR
Susan Stamberg
27 of 32  — Susan Stamberg
Doby Photography / NPR
Scott Horsley
28 of 32  — Scott Horsley
Doby Photography / NPR
Cokie Roberts
29 of 32  — Cokie Roberts
Steve Fenn / ABC, Inc.
David Greene
30 of 32  — David Greene
David Gilkey / NPR
Rachel Martin 2016
31 of 32  — Rachel Martin 2016
Stephen Voss / NPR
Steve Inskeep
32 of 32  — Steve Inskeep
Doby Photography / NPR

Tags

NPR newsNPR Top Stories
Related Content