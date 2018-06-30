© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Heavy Rotation: The Songs We're Obsessed With Halfway Through 2018

NPR
Published June 30, 2018 at 5:00 AM MDT
Natalie Prass' <em>The Future and The Past </em>came out June 1 and has been a big hit with public radio ever since.

NPR Music works with dozens of public radio music stations around the country, and every month we ask hosts from each of those stations to share a new song they can't get enough of. This month, we tweaked the request and asked them to share the 2018 song their listeners have been loving the most. Enjoy this mix of standouts, from public radio favorites Leon Bridges and Nathaniel Rateliff to newcomers like Tom Misch and Drew Banga.

