Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

NPR
March 31, 2018
Stella Donnelly's song "Mean To Me" is featured on this month's edition of <em>Heavy Rotation.</em>
Evie Mackay
/
Courtesy of the artist
Every month, NPR Music asks DJs from public radio stations across the country: What song can you not get out of your head? Each time, we end up with a collection of new tunes and local favorites that's as varied as you can imagine.

For this month's playlist, we consulted with friends as far-flung as Wyoming, Boston, Austin and San Francisco. You'll hear songs from a Chicago rapper who examines black identity, another single from Belly after a 22-year hiatus, and a few artists who stood out at SXSW.

