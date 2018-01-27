Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
Every month, NPR Music crowdsources public radio stations across the country for the songs they just can't get enough of. That could be a new release, a pick from their local scene, or a late-to-the-party discovery.
This month, their selections include a new single from indie giants MGMT, an update on a classic spiritual by Moby, and the latest by U.K. singer-songwriter Jade Bird, one of our 2018 Slingshot artists.
1 of 10 — Jade Bird, "Lottery"
2 of 10 — Moby, Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt
3 of 10 — Bru Lei, Selfie
4 of 10 — Sunflower Bean, Twentytwo in Blue
5 of 10 — Nilüfer Yanya, "Baby Luv"
6 of 10 — Jeff Rosenstock, POST-
7 of 10 — Francis and The Lights, Just For Us
9 of 10 — Jason Scott, Living Rooms
10 of 10 — The Wood Brothers, One Drop Of Truth
