Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published January 27, 2018 at 6:00 AM MST
Slingshot artist Jade Bird makes an appearance in this month's Heavy Rotation selections with her new song "Lottery."

Every month, NPR Music crowdsources public radio stations across the country for the songs they just can't get enough of. That could be a new release, a pick from their local scene, or a late-to-the-party discovery.

This month, their selections include a new single from indie giants MGMT, an update on a classic spiritual by Moby, and the latest by U.K. singer-songwriter Jade Bird, one of our 2018 Slingshot artists.

Jade Bird, "Lottery"
/
Moby, <em>Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt</em>
/
Bru Lei, <em>Selfie</em>
/
Sunflower Bean, Twentytwo in Blue
4 of 10  — Sunflower Bean, Twentytwo in Blue
/
Nilüfer Yanya, "Baby Luv"
/
Jeff Rosenstock, <em>POST-</em>
/
Francis and The Lights, Just For Us
7 of 10  — Francis and The Lights, Just For Us
/
Bru Lei, <em>Selfie</em>
/
Jason Scott, Living Rooms
9 of 10  — Jason Scott, Living Rooms
/
The Wood Brothers, One Drop Of Truth
10 of 10  — The Wood Brothers, One Drop Of Truth
/

