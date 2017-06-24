Heavy Rotation: The 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
Every month, NPR Music hits up 10 hosts, music directors and writers from public radio stations across the country for the new songs that just won't let them go. It's always exciting to watch the picks pour in — both to hear the range of music represented and to learn why those songs have been on everyone's minds.
At the audio link above, hear Jesse Menendez of Vocalo Radio, Jerad Walker of opbmusic and Jessi Whitten of Colorado Public Radio's OpenAir share their picks for this month. Read on for the full list, which includes music from Canadian pop singer Allie X, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Mexican rock stars Café Tacvba and more.
1 of 10 — Rich Jones
Rich Jones
Alexus McLane / Courtesy of the artist
2 of 10 — Alvvays
Alvvays
Arden Wray / Courtesy of the artist
3 of 10 — Burning Peacocks
Burning Peacocks
/ Courtesy of the artist
4 of 10 — Jeff Tweedy
Jeff Tweedy
Sam Tweedy / Courtesy of the artist
5 of 10 — Allie X
Allie X
Jungle George / Courtesy of the artist
6 of 10 — Molly Tuttle
Molly Tuttle
Anthony Scarlati / Courtesy of the artist
7 of 10 — Billy Raffoul.
Billy Raffoul.
Mike Danenberg / Courtesy of the artist
8 of 10 — Cafe Tacvba
Cafe Tacvba
/ Courtesy of the artist
9 of 10 — John Moreland
John Moreland
Joey Kneiser / Courtesy of the artist
10 of 10 — Jaidene Veda, Heart Of Gold.
Jaidene Veda, Heart Of Gold.
/ Courtesy of the artist