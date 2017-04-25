© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
New Mix: Shakey Graves, The War On Drugs, The Mountain Goats, More

NPR | By Robin Hilton,
Bob Boilen
Published April 25, 2017 at 7:03 AM MDT
Clockwise from upper left: Shakey Graves, Trio Mediaeval, The Mountain Goats, Mr. Mitch, The War On Drugs, Elliot Moss, GAS
Courtesy of the artists
For this week's show, Bob Boilen and I throw open the studio door to welcome a parade of guests from the NPR Music team, each sharing their favorite April releases. This includes Jake Witz, one of our fabulous Spring interns, who has some relatively restrained music from U.K. grime artist Mr. Mitch. We're also joined by Rachel Horn, who brought us some funktacular beats from Orgone; Viking's Choice curator Lars Gotrich has surprising new cuts from The Mountain Goats and ambient artist GAS; and NPR classical guru Tom Huizenga of Deceptive Cadence shares a gorgeous Icelandic hymn from Trio Mediaeval.

Oh, Bob and I have our own picks, too — his a spare and woozy acoustic cut from Shakey Graves; mine some electronic soul from Elliot Moss (think James Blake). Once Bob's out of the studio I've also got a bonus cut from The War On Drugs — an epic, mood-shifting guitar jam. -- Robin Hilton

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
