New Mix: Shakey Graves, The War On Drugs, The Mountain Goats, More

For this week's show, Bob Boilen and I throw open the studio door to welcome a parade of guests from the NPR Music team, each sharing their favorite April releases. This includes Jake Witz, one of our fabulous Spring interns, who has some relatively restrained music from U.K. grime artist Mr. Mitch. We're also joined by Rachel Horn, who brought us some funktacular beats from Orgone; Viking's Choice curator Lars Gotrich has surprising new cuts from The Mountain Goats and ambient artist GAS; and NPR classical guru Tom Huizenga of Deceptive Cadence shares a gorgeous Icelandic hymn from Trio Mediaeval.

Oh, Bob and I have our own picks, too — his a spare and woozy acoustic cut from Shakey Graves; mine some electronic soul from Elliot Moss (think James Blake). Once Bob's out of the studio I've also got a bonus cut from The War On Drugs — an epic, mood-shifting guitar jam. -- Robin Hilton

