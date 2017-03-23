© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues

Latin Musicians Bring A Message Of Resistance To SXSW

NPR | By Felix Contreras
Published March 23, 2017 at 11:36 AM MDT
Crowds gather to watch Calle 13's Residente at SXSW's All Latino Resist Concert.
Adam Kissick for NPR
Crowds gather to watch Calle 13's Residente at SXSW's All Latino Resist Concert.

Things are coming to a boil. If you listen closely, you can hear the chatter on the streets, in coffee shops or in meetings: Musicians are raising their voices to protest again.

I heard it when I was a teen during the Vietnam War, when musicians wore their passions on their sleeves in speaking out against an unpopular war. I've heard it at various times since then, coming largely from Latin America.

But now a new generation of artists is finding an audience for music with a message.

And that kind of music was on full display at this year's SXSW. In fact, it was highlighted at a large, free outdoor concert on the Thursday night of the international music festival, a showcase labeled a night of resistance. But it wasn't limited to that night. Throughout the week — in clubs, in auditoriums and on street corners — audiences were communing with bands to protest any number of social or political forces rearing up across the country.

This week we hear from the musicians themselves, including Gina Chavez, Dr. Shenka of Panteón Rococó and Phanie Diaz and Jenn Alva of Fea, about what's motivating them to speak out. And we hear their music — which is, after all, their final word on the matter.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Troker- 1919 Musica para Cine
1 of 4  — Troker- 1919 Musica para Cine
Troker- 1919 Musica para Cine
/ courtesy of the artist
panteon rococ tres veces tres
2 of 4  — panteon rococ tres veces tres
panteon rococ tres veces tres
/ courtesy of artist
ozomatli place in the sun
3 of 4  — ozomatli place in the sun
ozomatli place in the sun
/ courtesy of artist
fea by fea
4 of 4  — fea by fea
fea by fea
/ courtesy of artist

Tags

NPR newsNPR Top Stories
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Related Content