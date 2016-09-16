Alt.Latino: Late-Summer Jams And A Viral Video From Bomba Estereo

As summertime draws to a close, we look around Alt.Latino World Headquarters and find baskets — not of deplorables, but of all the CDs that have been gathering around us while we've been out on our summer travels. (Yes, we do still get CDs.) So its time to share some of the new music with you.

I say this often, and I'll repeat it again: It never ceases to amaze me how many diverse and creative musicians put out albums under the umbrella of "Latin music." That term is almost useless for this week's show, because the music made by the musicians on this week's show defies categorization.

Also this week, we give up our space to a one-of-a-kind preteen girl who rocks the new Bomba Estereo video with the kind of straight-out "I don't care what you think" attitude that we all wish we could muster for even a minute.

